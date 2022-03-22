CASSIUS Gems: Meet Jessica White, The Gorgeous Actress/Supermodel Nick Cannon Is Possibly Spinning The Block With

Is Nick Cannon spinning the block and trying to rekindle his relationship with supermodel/actress Jessica White? After being spotted out together, some might think that is the case.

Page Six reports the N’Credible seed spreader and White were spotted hanging out at an Upper East Side strip club called Sapphire 60 late Sunday night. The celebrity gossip site reports the former couple arrived at the booty club together for its “Sin Sundays” party. Cannon, who is also a DJ, spun tunes for the night while White held down Cannon’s table, and she looked like she was having a pretty good time hanging out with her ex.

Per Page Six:

“They came together, and they had a table. They were in a great mood, hyping up the crowd,” a source at the club told Page Six.

Celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez was there taking photos, and sources told us Cannon and White “took pictures together.”

“They were throwing money to the dancers. She was hanging out and holding down his table while he was DJing,” the source said.

Another source told us White replied, “[I’m] with Nick” and pointed to the DJ booth when they tried to introduce themselves to her.

“They were having a blast. They were still there when I left at around 3:30, and he had finished his set,” the source said.

Cannon dated White back in 2015 when she became one of the many faces of Maybelline. Cannon and White hooked up after he divorced his wife, Pop Star icon Mariah Carey, and would have an on-again, off-again relationship until 2020. Unlike Cannon’s other girlfriends, White did not have any children with the media mogul but did reveal in a 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlock that she suffered a miscarriage. So, she was very close to joining the still-growing club of women who have had children with Cannon.

If the two hanging means anything, it seems like there is still a chance she can join the exclusive group.

You can peep more photos of Jessica White in the gallery below.

Photo: Arun Nevader / Getty