Wrap It Up: Nick Cannon Gifted A Whole Condom Vending Machine For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here and someone is trying to give Nick Cannon a hint. He was gifted a vending machine full of condoms in anticipation of the unofficial celebration of love.

As per Madame Noire the media personality received quite the surprise on the set of The Nick Cannon Show. On Monday, February 6 the San Diego, California native was given some box; no not that kind. An unnamed individual sent the mogul a vending machine full of condoms. To no one’s surprise he posted the automated appliance to his social media channels. “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums🤦🏾‍♂️❤️” he wrote. The accompanying photos features him standing in front of it with his lips pursed as an obvious sign of doubt.

The gift is a clear nod to his ever growing family of children he has fathered over the years. Last month he announced he and real estate executive Bre Teisi are expecting a child together. “It’s a boy: We found out officially yesterday,” he revealed on the January 31 airing of his talk show. This will be his eighth child. While the perception around him having so many kids has now become a running joke Nick has explained he has been very purposeful with his heirs.

“Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition,” he explained. “Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it’s a child that’s here, whether it’s a child that’s no longer here, whether it’s a child that’s grown, whether it’s a child that’s about to be here,” Cannon added. “It doesn’t matter how many you have. It’s this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process.”

Currently it is unclear when the new baby is expected to arrive.

Photo: Bernard Smalls