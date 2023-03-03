Nicki Minaj Drops New Track “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Twitter Salutes The Wordplay

Nicki Minaj may still be on a break, but she just proved she’s still ready to get some bars off.

The Queens rapper dropped a new song titled “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” after releasing a few teasers over the past week of the Go Grizzly and Cheeze Beats-produced track.

Clocking in at approximately three-and-a-half minutes, Minaj gets straight to the wordplay with lines like, “’Cause bitches couldn’t walk in my Crocs, that’s word to Dundee/ Just a bunch of airheads like Kelly Bundy” and again later when she raps “Seven-hundred on ’em horses when we fixin’ to leave (Uh-oh) / But I don’t fuck with horses since Christopher Reeves.”

The song’s beat is instantly memorable because it samples Lumidee’s 2003 hit song “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).”

It’s clear that Minaj is still in sparring shape, but there’s no telling if there’s a project coming or if she just felt inspired to treat her fans. Last year, Minaj spoke to i-D about her distaste with the current rap game and how she feels about the possibility of never rapping again.

“You know, I see the hip-hop community praise so many other people for speaking up for themselves, but for some reason they seem to have an issue when I do it,” she explained.

“Once I realized that there’s that double standard, I decided I don’t give a sh-t anymore. The last part of it is that if I never rap again, I will still leave this earth as an icon. I guess there is a little less fear now at this point in my career because I realize that my fans aren’t going anywhere. I’ve paid my dues.”

But for now, the Barbz are happy she’s delivering. Check out how Twitter is reacting below: