Nike Announces Official Collab With Tiffany & Co., Twitter Sounds Off After Leaked Images Of Black Air Force Ones

Sneakerheads are notoriously hard to please, especially when it comes to hyped releases. Whether it’s not enough pairs being available, low-quality materials, or now when collaborations don’t seem to live up to the lore. Nike‘s known for connecting with some renowned brands, and their latest connection comes by way of famous jeweler Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany is known for its luxe jewelry and the coveted Tiffany blue jewelry box. So it was time to lend that shade to a sneaker box. Both brands took to Instagram in a joint post to show the blue-hued sneaker box with simple text above it that read “A Legendary Pair” and the cobranding on the bottom.

Internet sleuthing revealed what would be inside the box: a black Air Force One dressed in black suede with a pebbled leather Tiffany blue swoosh. Cool detailing is revealed on the heel, which features a branded silver plate with a .925 inscription signifying the quality of the precious metal.

For many sneakerheads, the official collaboration is really the second sneaker featuring the teal-color thanks to Diamond Supply founder Nicky Diamonds.

The streetwear legend worked with Nike SB to create a low-top pair of dunks that featured croc-embossed leather and a metallic swoosh that was finished with aqua-colored detailing. The 2005 releases prompted campouts and helped launch the golden age of Nike SB releases.

“I did a collaboration with Nike SB a few years after they started their skate program, and that kind of blew us up outside of just skateboarding,” Diamonds told Complex in 2017.

Now, almost two decades later, he recognized the swoosh’s official collaboration with the jewelry maker. He gave it his stamp of approval, saying, “It’s cool Nike is working with luxury brands and tiffany. It’s a simple and clean wearable take on the AF1. I like black nubuck. I’d wear them.”

There is currently no other information available about the kicks. But the rumors point to a springtime release for a suggested price of around $400.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the long-awaited collaboration below.