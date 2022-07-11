Nike Dunk Low ‘Jackie Robinson’ Celebrates The Legacy of The Color Barrier Breaking Baseball Legend

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

The MLB All-Star game is coming up, and Nike is using the moment to celebrate Jackie Robinson, unveil the new jerseys and support some great causes.

The Nike Dunk Low Are Looking Like Must-Haves

Nike’s dunk sneakers have become the must-have sneaker of the summer, need any proof of that, head to an airport, and you will see someone rocking a pair of Panda Dunks. We are unsure if they are legit, but we peeped the StockX tags on the kicks. Anyway, Monday (Jul.11), Nike announced its plans to celebrate the upcoming MLB All-Star game with a series of reveals.

First up is the Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson,” which the swoosh is releasing to celebrate the iconic baseball legend breaking baseball’s color barrier when he became the first African American MLB player.

Sporting Brooklyn Dodger blue, the sneakers also feature Robinson’s famous 1947 quote, “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being,” emblazoned across the sneakers.

Other lovely details include blue baseball stitching on the laces, 75 Years patch on the tongue, and his retired no.42.

The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” will be available via Nike’s SNKRS app, UNDFTD, and select retailers. Nike Inc. has been a longtime investor in the Jackie Robinson Foundation, investing nearly $3 million over the last five years, supporting its scholars, mentoring & leadership development program, and museum.

MLB All-Star Game Jerseys & Lunar Cortez BSBL

This year’s edition of the MLB All-Star Game Jerseys will “chronicle the journey from rookie to stardom,” alongside the Lunar Cortez BSBL that Nike states “are designed to inspire the next generation of LA diamond sports athletes.“

The American League jersey features a dark grey base that “represents the hard work and dedication.” The National League jersey is a white-based jersey that “signifies the bright lights of the biggest stages in entertainment and sports.” Both jerseys feature gold detailing that “mimics the trophies that signify greatness in both fields.”

Nike takes a Los Angeles staple in the Lunar Cortez BSBL and turns it into baseball cleats bringing the classic sneaker to the baseball diamond. The cleat keeps the look of the sneaker fans of the sneakers have come to love but adds some MLB All-Star Game flair to it to help it stand out.

Nike Wants To Increase Participation In Girl’s Softball

Nike also announced that it wants to help increase diamond sports participation. The sportswear company announced it would be holding Nike Diamond Pop-Up Community Camps, Retail Experiences, Coaching Clinics, and Donations in Los Angeles.

Per Nike:

When girls are inspired by trained coaches, they’re more likely to keep playing. In partnership with the LA Dodgers Foundation , Nike will host a Coaching Clinic to improve the quality and quantity of coaches for girls, providing strong, caring mentors they can look up to in sport and beyond .

, Nike will host a We believe if she can see it, she can be it. That’s why our Nike women athlete family will join us across LA to inspire the next generation of diamond sports. They will appear at three Nike Diamond Pop-Up Community Camps hosted at the LA Dodgers’ Dreamfields and challenge a community partner at UNDFTD’s softball game.

of diamond sports. They will appear at three hosted at the and challenge a community partner at softball game. Nike’s network of retail partners will provide additional play and sports programming — making the Midsummer Classic’s festivities more accessible to youth in communities around LA – including a kid-inspired home run derby at the Nike East Los Community Store.

— making the Midsummer Classic’s festivities more accessible to youth in communities around LA – including a Play Equity Fund (PEF), is investing $1.3 million over three years to fuel 13 community organizations and close the play equity gap for Black and Latina girls in Boyle Heights and Watts. These efforts follow the launch of LA Made to Play Neighborhoods in May. Nike, through theis investing $1.3 million over three years to fuel 13 community organizations and close the play equity gap for Black and Latina girls in Boyle Heights and Watts.

In the gallery below, you can peep more photos of the Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson, Lunar Cortez BSBL, and MLB All-Star jerseys.

Photos: Nike