Gamers Are Big Mad There Was No PS5 Under Their Christmas Trees On Xmas Day

Merry Christmas, did Santa bring you that one hot item on your Xmas list, the PS5?

Without a doubt, Sony’s next-gen console, the PS5, was easily the most sought-after item this holiday season, with gamers, parents, and significant others going all out trying to find a console in time for Christmas. The company wasn’t lying when it said it would have a hard time trying to meet the demand for the video game console, and scalpers who utilize bots didn’t make buying one any easier scooping all of them up.

This finally brings us to Christmas Day, where many were hoping for a Christmas miracle and will wake up to either a disc or all-digital version of the PS5 waiting under the tree. Based on the “No PS5” trending on Twitter, which means The Grinch (bots) made sure folks would not be enjoying next-generation gaming, well, at least not today.

Twitter users are currently sharing their disappointment all day, with one person sharing that their cousin’s girlfriend bought them a PS5 game but not the console.

Yikes.

While we hate to focus on folks’ disappointment, it’s going to be looking this way for a while as Sony tries to play catchup and continues to push out PS5 consoles from the factory as fast as possible. Most experts believe that PS5 supply will be low well into the spring, possibly summer.

Well, if you’re still hellbent on getting a PS5, we suggest you check out these cheat codes to help better your chances. You can also peep the reactions to a very PS5-less Christmas in the gallery below.

Bah humbug.

Photo: Future Publishing / Getty