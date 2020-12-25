Gamers Are Big Mad There Was No PS5 Under Their Christmas Trees On Xmas Day

Merry Christmas, did Santa bring you that one hot item on your Xmas list, the PS5?
Without a doubt, Sony’s next-gen console, the PS5, was easily the most sought-after item this holiday season, with gamers, parents, and significant others going all out trying to find a console in time for Christmas. The company wasn’t lying when it said it would have a hard time trying to meet the demand for the video game console, and scalpers who utilize bots didn’t make buying one any easier scooping all of them up.
This finally brings us to Christmas Day, where many were hoping for a Christmas miracle and will wake up to either a disc or all-digital version of the PS5 waiting under the tree. Based on the “No PS5” trending on Twitter, which means The Grinch (bots) made sure folks would not be enjoying next-generation gaming, well, at least not today.
Twitter users are currently sharing their disappointment all day, with one person sharing that their cousin’s girlfriend bought them a PS5 game but not the console.
Yikes.
While we hate to focus on folks’ disappointment, it’s going to be looking this way for a while as Sony tries to play catchup and continues to push out PS5 consoles from the factory as fast as possible. Most experts believe that PS5 supply will be low well into the spring, possibly summer.
Well, if you’re still hellbent on getting a PS5, we suggest you check out these cheat codes to help better your chances. You can also peep the reactions to a very PS5-less Christmas in the gallery below.
Bah humbug.
Photo: Future Publishing / Getty
1. Sad boys in full effect on this Christmas day.
When there's no ps5 under the Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/3uwTxlq4vl— WilburforceMoney (@Achow1996) December 25, 2020
2. 2020 has been a year of great disappointment
the amount of kids that are going to realize santa isn’t real when there’s no ps5 under their tree tmrw morning pic.twitter.com/skg5ya0nrR— Mícheál (@gynogoblin) December 25, 2020
3. Ouch, but also LOL
4. You don’t gotta rub it in
No PS5 today because I got it on release day... pic.twitter.com/diYxI2I3Gy— Nizzy 🏴🏳️🌈 (@Nizz3hx) December 25, 2020
5. We know he is mad.
why my cousin girl get him this ps5 game with no ps5 though?? lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/bmumfXXUVw— SOSA (@eljefezae) December 25, 2020
6. Get this man a PS5 ASAP
Ps5 controller wif no ps5 pic.twitter.com/CjY8W1In62— your local ugly friend (@a1exgonzal3z) December 25, 2020
7. Bruh
No presents under the tree. ✔︎— OPV-YOKYO✊🏾‼️ (@Yokyothagr8) December 25, 2020
No girlfriend. ✔︎
No PS5. ✔︎
No Xbox Series X. ✔︎
Just pain 😪 pic.twitter.com/g2Blj07vGX
8. You think?
"No PS5"😂This Christmas is going to upset a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/6mG0mQM8Gj— almond milk (@OSalty22) December 25, 2020
9. Hmmph
- 0 matches on Tinder ✅— cryptic (@CrypticNotAlone) December 25, 2020
- no PS5 ✅
- no good morning texts ✅
It’s Christmas 😈
10. Damn Grinch
Woke up to no ps5 pic.twitter.com/QSZYIoAHZl— Cozz (@cody_macc) December 25, 2020
11. Not a bad haul at all.
No ps5 but very content with what I got :) pic.twitter.com/LnDBY8M2om— Winslow (@datonewickie) December 25, 2020
12. You’re not the only one with this dilemma
Got a PS5 game.. but still no PS5 pic.twitter.com/ytCYLjEu5e— Almighty Haze (@almightyhaze_) December 25, 2020
13. Hate to see it.
Got all the games I wanted. Still no PS5 tho🙃 pic.twitter.com/G0u8HCkxdg— Nanopixi🏳️🌈 BLM✊🏼 (@Nanopixi) December 25, 2020
14. Awwwwwwww
Its no PS5 but I guess she’ll do♥️ Merry Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/4YyoIL3vxP— gozo (@fregozo44) December 25, 2020
15. Sadderday
Just another day going by with no PS5. pic.twitter.com/obqGUvnHF9— Q (@bang_gotem) December 22, 2020
16. LOL
Went to check under the tree and no PS5 was there pic.twitter.com/2KSqyPG6QU— Aldeezy 🕊 (@xALDO) December 25, 2020