28 Classy Normani Pics That Are Also Savage As Hell

Just as Victoria’s Secret scales back a bit to move in a more inclusicve direction, Savage x Fenty is hitting the world with everything it’s got. Key information, fellas — Christmas is right around the corner. Most recently, the lingerie brand announced the Normani as their first brand ambassador, an excellent choice if we do say so ourselves. Press play on the clip up top to see what we mean.
OG Bad gyal and Savage x Fenty creator Rihanna hit social media to let the world know the beauty has her blessing. “Welcome to thee family sis! Honored to have you!!,” she tweeted.
Check out 28 photos below that prove she was the perfect choice.
1. Lawd.
2. Hi Normani.
3. Baddie.
4. Beach beauty
5. Legs for days.
6. Her beach is better.
7. Soaking wet.
8. Undeniably gorgeous.
9. That smile.
10. That grace.
11. That poise.
12. Up close.
13. Hold me.
14. She got a …
15. Gotdamn.
16. Captivating.
17. She got it.
18. Girl you look good, won’t you…
19. Yacht life.
20. Sit back, relax.
21. Her hips don’t lie.
22. ‘Round the way bae.
23. Body on #goals.
24. Sheesh.
25. Fire.
26. An angel.
27. We love her.
28. Congrats Normani!
More From CassiusLife