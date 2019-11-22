nl , normani , Rihanna
28 Classy Normani Pics That Are Also Savage As Hell

Posted 8 hours ago

The Front 11.22.19

Just as Victoria’s Secret scales back a bit to move in a more inclusicve direction, Savage x Fenty is hitting the world with everything it’s got. Key information, fellas — Christmas is right around the corner.  Most recently, the lingerie brand announced the Normani as their first brand ambassador, an excellent choice if we do say so ourselves. Press play on the clip up top to see what we mean.

OG Bad gyal and Savage x Fenty creator Rihanna hit social media to let the world know the beauty has her blessing. “Welcome to thee family sis! Honored to have you!!,” she tweeted.

Check out 28 photos below that prove she was the perfect choice.

1. Lawd.

View this post on Instagram

D O W N M U S I C V I D E O @vevo

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

2. Hi Normani.

View this post on Instagram

🌴

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

3. Baddie.

4. Beach beauty

View this post on Instagram

76 in December

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

5. Legs for days.

View this post on Instagram

when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

6. Her beach is better.

View this post on Instagram

Put that thang in sports

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

7. Soaking wet.

View this post on Instagram

crazy lil baby from the south

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

8. Undeniably gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram

BET AWARDS 18

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

9. That smile.

10. That grace.

11. That poise.

12. Up close.

View this post on Instagram

thank god for the weekend

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

13. Hold me.

View this post on Instagram

tour merch coming soon

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

14. She got a …

View this post on Instagram

3.22.19 🖤

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

15. Gotdamn.

View this post on Instagram

it’s me and you God

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

16. Captivating.

View this post on Instagram

🐻

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

17. She got it.

View this post on Instagram

shimmy shimmy cocoa what ⛽️

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

18. Girl you look good, won’t you…

View this post on Instagram

toot that thang up

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

19. Yacht life.

View this post on Instagram

1996

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

20. Sit back, relax.

View this post on Instagram

🚤

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

21. Her hips don’t lie.

View this post on Instagram

ohhhh take a look at me now

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

22. ‘Round the way bae.

23. Body on #goals.

View this post on Instagram

tonight was one in a million

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

24. Sheesh.

View this post on Instagram

🍒

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

25. Fire.

View this post on Instagram

let me show you how

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

26. An angel.

View this post on Instagram

cher - 1979

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

27. We love her.

View this post on Instagram

campbell - 1991

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

28. Congrats Normani!

