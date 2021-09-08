Cassius Gems: Gorgeous Photos Of Birthday Bae Sierra Capri

Actress Sierra Capri is celebrating her 23rd birthday today.

The young beauty is best known for her role as Monse in the award-winning coming-of-age series, On My Block. The Netflix show follows a group of teenagers who are navigating the dangers and mysteries of growing up in the inner city of L.A., on top of the stressors of family, love, and life as high school kids.

In real life, baby-faced Sierra just turned 23 years old, and was born and raised in Baltimore but moved to Georgia at 12. Before landing a starring role on On My Block, she appeared as an uncredited extra in Hidden Figures and Neighbors 2. Sierra has been putting in work on all fronts, as she also studied biology in college while pursuing her acting career.

The hardworking birthday girl took to Instagram this week to celebrate two milestones — another lap around the sun and the final season of On My Block. “Mama look how far we’ve come,” she wrote. “As if our release date wasn’t enough,I have so much to be thankful for🌷Praising god for another year…still in awe of his many blessings…Virgos stand up lol.”

See that moment, and Sierra in all her glory, below.

Miss Sierra may play a teen on television, but the up-and-coming actress is a woman with a whole lot of class, style, and edge. Check out more of her most beautiful social media moments below and be sure to tune into Netflix on October 4th for 10 all-new, 30 minute episodes of On My Block. If you hadn’t already heard, it’s the show’s fourth and final season — more info on that, plus first-look photos, here.