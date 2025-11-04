Playboi Carti Plays On Nostalgia With Limited-Edition NBA Jersey Collection

Playboi Carti fans have been feasting lately.

First, the long-awaited Music album dropped, and the rapper is currently embarking on his supporting Antagonist 2.0 Tour. Now, the fashion-forward rapper is dropping some new merch for his followers.

Carti has teamed up with Fanatics’ Mitchell & Ness for a limited-edition NBA League Collection in partnership with Complex. Together, they deliver retro jerseys by digging into the archives of some of your favorite teams.

First up are the classic 1995-96 Chicago Bulls jersey and the Atlanta Hawks jersey from the same year, with their faded black/red base and an eagle spreading its wings while clutching a basketball at the center.

The Lakers’ 1999-00 jersey also gets some shine, as does the 2003-04 Orlando Magic one, straight from the Penny Hardaway days, done up in pinstripes and royal blue numbering.

Even the Nets return to their New Jersey roots, featuring their white home jerseys from 2006-07 accented in navy and red. One of the most beloved jerseys from decades past is the Raptors’ purple jersey, and it’ll be available in both home and away colorways. Lastly, there are the Philadelphia 76ers jerseys from Allen Iverson’s prime, the 1999-00 season.

None of the jerseys pay homage to the franchises’ stars; they’re all numbered 00, a nod to his Opium record label, and the last-name label reads “YVL” for his Young Vamp Life collective as an ode to his influence that was “built on defiance, devotion, and pure unfiltered individuality.”

“This collaboration channels Carti’s distinct aesthetic, reimagining Mitchell & Ness’ classic NBA silhouettes through his lens—merging basketball nostalgia with his raw, genre-defying vision,” reads the press release.

Prices for the Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection haven’t been revealed, but will be available exclusively on Fanatics, Complex, and Mitchell & Ness’ site beginning November 6.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.

1. Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Source:Fanatics Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection fanatics 2. Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Source:Fanatics Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection fanatics 3. Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Source:Fanatics Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection fanatics 4. Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Source:Fanatics Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection fanatics 5. Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Source:Fanatics Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection fanatics 6. Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Source:Fanatics Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection fanatics 7. Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Source:Fanatics Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection fanatics 8. Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Source:Fanatics Fanatics & Complex Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection fanatics