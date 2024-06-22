‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Monet Figures It All Out, Riq & Brayden Are Back In The Game, Cane Mixes Business With Pleasure

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Previously on Ghost, Riq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is tired of being broke and convinces Brayden (Gianni Paolo) to get back in the drug game. Monet (Mary J. Blige) is still trying to figure out who wanted to kill her but keeps coming up short. Effie (Alix Lapri) is developing feelings for Cane (Woody McClain) but still has a soft spot for Riq. Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) discovers she is pregnant, which tosses a huge monkey wrench into her plans. Detective Carter (Michael Ealy) is working hard to throw Riq behind bars, leading to this week’s episode.

Riq & Brayden Take The First Steps To Get Back In The Drug Dealing Game

Riq and Brayden make their moves to get back into the drug dealing business after quickly realizing working regular 9 to 5s and being broke isn’t the life for them.

So, to make some quick cash, they sell their luxury vehicles to one of Pinky’s contacts. Last week, Riq stole back his Porsche from 2-Bit while the notorious Power thug gave him some vegan cuisine.

With the money secured, Riq meets with MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) to find a new drug connection, and, of course, MacLean knows someone who can help, but the currently suspended attorney wants a 20% cut.

While Riq and Brayden are making money moves, Monet is still trying to discern who wanted to cancel her Christmas, but her investigation isn’t producing any results.

On Stansfield, our new “power couple,” Effie and Cane, look happy together. Effie reveals to Cane that she ditched an important interview to ensure Cane lives to see another day, helping him secure the deal with the Russians, and he is appreciative.

The other Tejada siblings, Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) and Diana, are speaking about their futures. Dru has ambitions of moving up in the ranks in Noma’s (Caroline Chikezie) organization, but a very much pregnant Diana wants out.

Dru hits her with a reality check, telling her it won’t be easy; he says it will be impossible.

Obi’s Time Is Up

We all saw this coming, but Obi’s time finally ran out. Last week, Detective Carter took Obi into custody because of the green cards he had acquired.

This week, we see Noma’s right hand being interrogated by Detective Carter. Carter tells him he is not officially under arrest, but Carter finds a way to plant a seed of worry in Obi after claiming he has photos of him talking with Riq.

Obi requests to speak with his lawyer and calls Dru, who happens to be at his apartment with his younger brother. After convincing Dru to pick him up, Obi’s brother runs his mouth, saying Noma’s company got him and his family green cards.

After a call to MacLean, his loyal assistant stops by the precinct to help Obi, and Carter has no choice but to let him go.

Obi also convinces Dru not to tell him he picked up her right from the precinct and that he talked to Detective Carter.

When they meet up with Noma, Dru uses the opportunity to move up and tells his new boss about the green cards, but she is unhappy.

Noma puts two and two together and is convinced Obi helped Riq stave off execution by telling Brayden about the plot. Obi unsuccessfully tries to make a case for him being invaluable to her organization.

Obi’s clock officially hits zero when Noma stabs him through the throat, but we must admit Obi went out like a G, getting out one last sentence before his body drops to the floor lifeless.

Riq Makes A Power Move

Riq and Brayden meet MacLean to meet their potential new drug connection, Xion. He also happens to run an underground fight club ring, for which rapper Dougie Fresh is the ring announcer.

Despite showing up with a duffle bag full of cash, Xion isn’t convinced he needs to work with Riq. The new potential connect also admits he only met Riq because of his late father.

Riq now has to find another way to secure a product to sell, and his opportunity will come via Xion’s main dealer, Roman.

The young hustler cleverly uses Effie by giving her baggies of Roman’s drugs, claiming he is selling products on Stansfield, which is Noma’s territory now.

Effie runs to Noma to break the news, but she walks up on Cane and his boss, looking very cozy. She doesn’t say anything at the moment.

Noma doesn’t take too kindly to the news of another dealer moving in on her territory and instructs her new right-hand Cane to get to the bottom of it.

The meeting is interrupted when her daughter walks in, and Cane and Effie glimpse a different side of Noma, who will do anything to keep her daughter happy.

The wheels are in motion, and little do they know they are working for Noma and Riq. Cane gets to work and destroys Roman’s drug drop, but he does more digging and gets some interesting information.

Brayden Is Crushing On Someone New. It’s A Wrap For Cane & Effie Already

After learning that Roman isn’t selling drugs on the Stansfield campus, Cane questions Effie about where she got her information.

Cane believes she got the information from Riq and still has feelings. Effiie counters by pointing out that she saw Cane and Noma looking cozy together.

Cane angrily leaves and decides to hook up with Noma, which will further cement his status with his boss.

While one relationship dies, another one blossoms, and that is between Brayden and a singer/student named Elle (Talia Robinson).

We also learn that Talia enjoys booger sugar, aka cocaine, much to the delight of Brayden. Riq shows up, telling Brayden he has solved their connect issue, but they need somewhere to sell the drugs, and Brayden suggests the school’s store.

Riq also convinces MacLean to meet up with Noma and throw her off their sent, which seems to work.

Monet Learns The Truth About Her Unloyal Seeds

Monet’s suspicions about her kids were finally confirmed. We knew that Dru and Diana hatched an elaborate scheme to kill off their mother after she killed their father.

Diana posed as Monet to speak with Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora) mother, Kate (Patricia Kalembar), to get information about Tasha (Naturi Naughton).

After overhearing a conversation between Dru and Diana and picking up body language that she noticed about her daughter long ago, which signals her nervousness, Monet is figuring it all out.

Monet converses with her cousin Janet (Golden Brooks) at the bar about the moment with Diana where she figured out she was lying, but Janet reassures her she is overthinking things.

Sh*t hits the fan at a family dinner where Monet makes an announcement she is getting back in the game, and she wants all of her kids to be equal partners with her, not just soldiers.

Dru says nah and opts to stick with Noma, and so does Cane, which leaves Diana, who says she is down to work for her mom. But the moment is ruined when a text from Pinky, who also went to Riq, shows video camera footage of Diana impersonating Monet at Kate’s doorstep.

Monet is pissed and tries to put hands and feet on her daughter. Keep in mind no one knows Diana is pregnant. Dru and Diana escape before Cane can catch them, and the episode ends with that drama.

Well damn.

