Krystal Is The Latest Victim of Snaps & Pop's Treachery
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Kanan Grows Desperate, Lou-Lou Wants Back In The Drug Game & Raq Enters The Dragon’s Lair
MeKai Curtis) is spiraling as he continues to lose people close to him, and Marvin (London Brown) is in big trouble with Raq (Patina Miller). After getting a taste last week, Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) is officially back in the game.Kanan (
Poor KrystalThe episode opens by quickly revealing what happened to Krystal after she was snatched off the bus to Maryland by crooked cops employed by Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop (Erika Woods). Kanan’s boo is being held up in an apartment against her will where she is being beaten and drugged. When she wakes from a night in captivity, we see Pop roll up on her pretending to be a caring figure. Pop is trying to extract information from her by pretending to be nice so that she and her significant other can use to further their grip on the hustle game in Queens. Krystal reveals to Pop that Kanan is preparing a peanut butter sandwich for her and that Kanan doesn’t know who killed Famous (Antonio Ortiz), and that he thinks his mother had something to do with his friend’s murder. Kanan’s distressed boo tells Pop that she has tried to tell her boyfriend that she doesn’t believe it was Raq. Hearing everything she needs to know, a ruthless Pop shoots poor Krystal in the head while she is enjoying her peanut butter sandwich.
Raq Surprises Kanan, The Police Press Lou-Lou & B-RillaKanan and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) meet at the diner to assess what is happening. After a conversation with Krystal’s cousins in Maryland, he learns his girlfriend never reached her final destination, and he is beginning to be worried. The conversation shifts in tone when Raq shows up, instantly making Kanan mad because Jukebox surprised him with this move, knowing he doesn’t care for his mother. Meanwhile, at the studio, Lou-Lou, B-Rilla (Pardison Fontaine), and Imani receive a visit from the police, who ask questions about the shooting in front of the studio in the last episode, resulting in the well-deserved deaths of Kenyatta and Julius at the hands of Lou-Lou. All three say they know nothing about the shooting. Imani is stunned when Lou-Lou uses her as an alibi. The detectives then confirm that the bullets from the weapons match those of the guns used during the botched robbery and at Lowery’s mansion. Lou-Lou adds that what happened outside the studio is connected with the robbery and has nothing to do with them. A disgusted Imani leaves as a cold and callous Lou-Lou looks on. When the cops leave, B-Rilla says the detectives don’t know anything, with Lou-Lou adding that if he keeps his mouth shut, it will stay that way.
Raq Makes Her Case To Kanan, Early Becomes An Issue For MarvinAt the diner, Raq reveals to her son that she only wants to speak with him because Krystal comes to her worried that Kanan will do something stupid. So she implored Raq to reach out to Kanan. Kanan finally asks his mother if she had anything to do with Famous’s death, but Raq shuts that down immediately. Raq then learns that Krystal is missing, and she tells Kanan that she also has nothing to do with that. Kanan is not pleased with the answer and storms out of the diner. Early (Chris Redd) decides to step to Marvin about his now-dead cousin, Londell, because he believes Marvin killed him. At first, Marvin plays dumb, but then taunts Early, asking him if he did kill Londell, what would Early do about it? Not feeling Marvin’s answer, Early goes to see Stefano (Tony Danza) and snitches on him about Londell. Meanwhile, things get significantly worse for Raq’s business when David is assassinated at a gay club by a mystery hitter played by Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Imani Tells Lou-Lou To Kick Rocks, Kanan Visits UniqueAfter being surprised when Lou-Lou used her as an alibi, she informed Lou-Lou she was done with him and no longer wanted to work with him. Strangely, we thought she liked him because he was a bad boy. Jukebox runs into Iesha, and the two grab a bite while flirting. She tells Jukebox she believes she can do whatever she puts her mind to, but Jukebox is happily on her family’s path. We quickly learn the identity of David’s killer, and it turns out he is a goon from New Jersey that Unique hired to take out Raq’s business partner. Unique gets another visitor when Kanan pops in, asking questions about Krystal. Unique tells Kanan he doesn’t know anything about his girlfriend or O-Cee, which is a lie because he killed him last week. Kanan impresses Unique by proudly taking credit for killing Unique’s brother, Ronnie (Grantham Coleman), telling Unique that he would do it again if he got the chance. Unique expresses interest in working with Kanan because he feels it could benefit them. Kanan leaves the tailor shop but does not know his mother is clocking him.
Stefano Drops A Bombshell About Marvin, Lou-Lou Quits MusicStefano meets with Raq and Marvin and agrees to help them move their drugs temporarily now that David is dead. Stefano then asks to speak with Raq alone because he has a bombshell to drop. Stafano tells Raq that Early came by and said to him that Marvin instructed him to take his friend, who is a made man. Stefano says he believes Early. Stefano also lies and says that Marvin expressed taking over the business from Raq, conveniently leaving out that it was his idea for Marvin to take over. After the meeting, Raq tells Marvin that Stefano knows everything, and once again, he f***ed up. Marvin tells Raq he will fix it, already killing Londell and possibly will be taking out Early now too. Lou-Lou’s life is also changing swiftly. He speaks with Lowell, who wants to know what’s happening now that Imani no longer wants to work with Lou-Lou. Eventually, Lou-Lou decides he doesn’t want to work with the label now because, in his heart, he is still a “street n***a.” While hanging out with Iesha, Detective Garcia pops up on Jukebox and tells her that he will keep stalking her until she has some information to share with him.
Marvin Saves Amber, Lou-Lou Is Officially Back In The GameMarvin decides to check up on Amber and is shocked to learn that she hasn’t been in school for a while. After bribing a school employee, he gets the address where Amber lives now and heads there. When Marvin arrives at the house he finds that Amber’s parents are two junkies that have the little girl locked in a room with a crying infant. Marvin kills the two junkies and saves Amber and the baby and tells the little girl to call the cops and tell them a masked white boy came in there and killed her adoptive parents. Jukebox speaks with Kanan, who is growing frustrated after calling all the hospitals in the city and even visiting Krystal’s father to see if he knows where she is. Jukebox tries to reassure her cousin that everything will work out, but Kanan isn’t buying it. She also tells him that she will contact someone who should be able to help them. That person was Detective Garcia, who confirmed the bad news that Krystal’s body had been found, showing her a picture of the girl’s corpse. Lou–Lou links up with Raq, and he tells her he wants back in the game. Raq hesitates, but she gives Lou-Lou another chance to slay dragons and tells him to “strap up” because they are going into the dragon’s lair. Kanan visits Snaps and Pop, hoping to get some answers about Krystal. Instead, they lie and tell him that Raq is responsible for Famous’s death. The episode ends with Raq and Lou-Lou visiting Unique, telling her former lover, now nemesis, they need to talk, getting a smile out of him.
1. Yup
2. Lol
3. Facts
4. Bruh
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Stories from Our Partners
More from Cassius Life
-
Did Kai Cenat Quit Streaming? Breaking Down His 'I Quit' Video
-
Druski's Latest Skit Clowning Megachurches & Their Pastors Sparks Social Media Debates
-
OnlyFans Model Accuses Zion Williamson Of Being Her Child's Father, Social Media Yells At Him
-
What Is Mike Tomlin's Net Worth? A Look At His Career Earnings & Contracts