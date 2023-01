Puma Curry Posts Suggestive Picture With Mom Erykah Badu, Twitter Gets Panties In A Bunch

If you indulged in Erykah Badu trending over the weekend, you were probably greeted by a photo of her and her daughters posing provocatively. And while showing off assets may be one of the pillars of social media, the waters were muddied when it was discovered that Badu’s daughter, Puma Curry, is only 18 years old.

The photo posted on Curry’s Instagram shows her wearing a pair of black pair of leggings and Badu next to her wearing the red version. The post appears to be an advertisement for the leggings, with the brand TLZFemme tagged.

The brand shared the photo to its own account with 170,000 followers and informed its audience that the product is dubbed the two-tone leggings and are available in both colors –along with a denim pair– on its website for $220. Badu commented on the brand’s repost of the photo with a caption that read, “This means free pants for life !!!!” alongside several laughing crying emojis.

While Curry is technically an adult, social media users feel that she’s too young to be posing in skin-tight pants, much less her mother seemingly allowing it by posing next to her.

Tondy Gallant tweeted, “Yea these comments are exactly why you would NEVER see me posing with my daughter like this..I am her mother not her BFF. These pervs in the comments do not care that her daughter is a teen smh #WeirdFlex.”

Plus, there were creeps in the comment sections of various platforms who had no problem complimenting Curry’s body.

Puma Curry has responded to the controversy and wonders what the real problem is.

“I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss/,” Curry posed on Instagram.

Despite the mixed feelings from social media, the post currently has over 100,000 likes.