PUMA X Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection [Detailed Photos]

Future Rider Nintendo Entertainment System™: Paying homage to Nintendo’s original console, the shoe will be available in infant, kids, and adult sizes in early December. The grey, red, and black color scheme is a direct nod to the system’s design. The tag on the shoe’s tongue features the cover of the first-ever Super Mario Bros. game. Other fun embellishments include the Power and Reset buttons, and a hangtag shaped like the Classic NES™ Controller.
Future Rider Super Mario 64: Inspired by Super Mario’s first 3D adventure, the shoe’s upper design takes nods from Mario’s recognizable red and blue outfit, his trusty Wing Cap, and the game’s landscape color palette. Additional details include a set of bricks on the midsole, a wing embellishment on the heel, and a Super Mario 64 hangtag.
RS–Fast Super Mario Galaxy: Inspired by the 2007 Super Mario Galaxy, the shoe gives a mix of black, purple, white, and metallic silver with a galactic print. Mario’s sidekick, Luma, is clearly noticeable throughout the design.
Clyde Super Mario Sunshine: Inspired by Mario’s adventures in the tropical Isle Delfino, the shoe features details from the water-filled game, like the F.L.U.D.D., the Shine Sprites, and overall color scheme. The Clyde Super Mario Sunshine also includes a Mario hangtag where he is seen holding his F.L.U.D.D.
