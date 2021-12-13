RecastTchalla Trends Again After Rumors Of Troubles On Set With Letitia Wright

The unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it was previously stated no other actor would replace the character of King T’Challa AKA The Black Panther. However, a resurging push online wants Kevin Feige and Marvel to rethink the decision, especially in the wake of issues on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever related to Letitia Wright.

The hashtag #RecastTchalla gained steam once again over the weekend with many learning of the many stops and starts on the production of the highly anticipated sequel. Wright, who plays the role of supergenius Shuri in the film, was linked to stories regarding a vaccine mandate and her refusal to comply. Wright was also reportedly injured during filming, and the extent of those injuries are said to be more serious than thought although an official account has yet to surface.

Wright was injured back in August and in November, Ryan Coogler and the film’s producers decided to stop the production. This fueled speculation that Wright was ousted from the film but she will continue to work with the crew beginning next month according to reports.

Feige has been firm in moving the franchise ahead without Boseman’s role being recast but, according to comics lore, Black Panther is a pivotal figure in that universe and even becomes an integral part of the Avengers ensemble. Shuri at one point also takes up the mantle of the Black Panther, which was the common understanding amongst movie fans after Boseman’s death.

