Reebok Releases ‘Yard Love’ Collection Honoring Black Greek Organizations

Reebok is paying homage to Black Greek letter organizations with the release of their Yard Love collection.

The seven hoodies ($65) and seven T-shirts ($25) will be available in colorways that are associated with the corresponding sororities and fraternities.

Reebok will kick in a donation of $25,000 to the United Negro College Fund.

“We are delighted to partner with Reebok on this important campaign to pay homage to the powerful work of Black Greek organizations while supporting historically Black colleges and universities and their students,” says Diego Aviles, vice president, the northeast division, UNCF. “We are always grateful when a corporation like Reebok, partners with UNCF,” he continued. “It sends a strong signal to their consumers and its industry that racial justice and access to opportunity matters. Voice is as equally as important as a donation.”

Per Reebok, “the collection was built to shine a light on the important work of these organizations and to pay homage to those who fought against racial isolation and racial barriers on predominately white college campuses through the founding of these groups at the start of the 20th century.”

The capsule release is part of Reebok’s United Against Racism initiative which is committed to standing for anti-racism and increasing internal and external diversity and inclusion.

“As a member of a historically Black Greek organization, January, the founding month of my sisterhood, is incredibly special to me,” Portia Blunt, VP of Apparel at Reebok, said in a release. (While three sororities were founded in January and Blunt did not specify her affiliation, internet sleuthing revealed her as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.)

“These communities foster a unique bond and heritage of service work that has been maintained for over a century,” she continued. “I am proud to have the opportunity to celebrate and honor the legacies of these organizations and create a capsule many of our team members can tell their personal stories through.”

Yard Love tees and hoodies in Purple / Gold, Blue / White, Red / White, Pink / Green, Blue / Gold, Black / Gold, and Brown / Gold are will be available on Jan. 10.

