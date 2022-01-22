Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies By Suicide

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide. He just turned 26 on Wednesday (Jan.19).

LoveBScott broke the tragic news, and PEOPLE confirmed the death of Regina King’s only child from her previous marriage with record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Alexander Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a deejay. Talking about her son to the magazine, King described him as “an amazing young man.” Even with all of her accolades throughout her career, it was Alexander Jr. whom she was most proud of, saying he was her most significant source of pride. King, who wasn’t shy about admitting how hard being a single parent was after separating from her husband in 2007, stated nothing was more potent than the love she had for her son.

Celebrating King hitting the half-century mark, Alenxander Jr. paid tribute to his mother with a touching Instagram post. In the caption, he wrote:”

Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s— on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

Alexander Jr. also supported King by accompanying her to award shows and hitting red carpets. At the 2019 Golden Globes, he told E! News that King was a “super mom,” adding, “She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

Social media responded to shocking news by showering King with thoughts, prayers, love, and light.

Some social media users were not pleased with LoveBScott breaking the news in such a manner. “Next time let a family be able to get the news, process it, & a statement or something be made. as journalists i know we like to be the first ones to break the news -some circumstances, it’s just not appropriate. Regina King doesn’t deserve this. & then you pin the tweet? gross,” one Twitter user wrote.

Cassius Life sends our deepest condolences to Regina King and her family.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 / Getty