The Cop Who Saved Lil Wayne Following His Suicide Attempt Speaks Out About The Rapper’s Generosity

After Lil Wayne opened up about his suicide attempt at just 12 years old, the police officer infamous for saving him has come forward to share his own thoughts.

For years, everyone believed the shooting was accidental, but Weezy recently admitted the shot to his chest was intentional, and the officer, “Uncle Bob,” refused to let him die. It turns out they ran into each other a couple of years ago, and Lil Wayne was sure to let him know he’s there for him if he ever needs anything.

“‘Uncle Bob,’ whose real name is Robert Hoobler, tells TMZ … he saw Lil Wayne in 2019 when the rapper was in NOLA for a radio show, and that’s when Wayne offered to provide Bob with financial support if he ever needed it, telling Bob all he has to do is say the word. Bob says he hasn’t taken up Weezy on the generous offer, but there have been talks about him joining Weezy’s team in some sort of administrative capacity … it’s still TBD.”

Wayne thought Hoobler passed away at one point, but as TMZ notes, he was still alive and reached out to his old friend to let him know as much. “Uncle Bob says Wayne was actually ready to pay for his funeral. Thankfully, that wasn’t necessary,” the site reports.

