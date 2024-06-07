Rihanna Spotted Trolling Around NYC In A “I’m Retired” T-Shirt, Social Media Has Jump Scare Over No New Music

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

When Rihanna makes an announcement; the response is twofold.

On one hand, fans are happy that she’s got something new on the way, on the other, they’re weary because that something usually isn’t music.

She’s continuously (yet vaguely) admitted that she’s working on music, but just yesterday, she gave a very tongue-in-cheek response to the millions of fans clamoring for a new album.

Rih’s always on the streets of New York with Harlem native and father to her kids A$AP Rocky, and this time she decided to make a declaration by rocking a blue shirt with a multicolored font that read, “I’m Retired, This Is As Dressed Up As I Get.”

She was spotted hopping out of her truck and didn’t have much to say except to the TMZ paparazzi, who must have slimmed down a bit. With a chuckle, she told them, “You on that Ozempic,” before hurrying into a building.

After all, it’s been eight years since fans got Anti, and as recently as April, in an interview with Extra, she teased the album, explaining what listeners can expect.

“It’s gonna be amazing. It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. … There should be a show of growth, right?” she said. “I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at.”

Amid her latest run-in with paparazzi, it could be pretty evident why she’s in no rush to release music.

Aside from her statement t-shirt, she was rocking a new hairstyle — blonde braids– which comes just days after she announced Fenty’s latest brand expansion– Fenty Hair which will include hair products for all textures and styles.

She was also wearing a pair of Puma’s, which appear to be a black colorway of the Fenty x Puma Avanti. Just those two tidbits of information regarding her growing business empire prove that while she may have music in the vault, she’s not pressed to release it thanks to other streams of income

See how social media is reacting to Rih’s shirt below, as the album is still missing in action.