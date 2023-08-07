Lift Every Chair And Swing: Alabama Boat Brawl Goes Viral Thanks To Hilarious Twitter Memes

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Social media has a way of taking serious situations and still getting jokes off.

It happened again, stemming from a massive brawl that took place in Montgomery, Alabama over the weekend at the Riverfront park.

Footage of the fight was shared on Twitter Sunday, Aug. 6, with one woman capturing the battle, saying it began when a small pontoon boat blocked a docking spot generally reserved for a much larger riverboat. Allegedly, the operators of the pontoon boat refused to move and drama ensued.

The physical altercation started when one Black dock worker approached the dock, and a shirtless white man immediately began to punch him. The dock worker was clearly about that action and tossed his hat in the air before defending himself. Other white people joined in and eventually got the worker on the ground as they continued to pummel him.

It didn’t end there because his coworkers were ready to help him, including one who jumped from the Riverboat and swam to the dock to square up.

Finally, as the riverboat was close enough to the dock, more coworkers approached the white men, and round two was soon underway. One person even picked up a chair and began swinging, and at least two people appeared to fall into the river.

Cops eventually showed up, and the situation was soon diffused.

Mayor Steven L. Reed responded to the incident Sunday, vowing that justice will be served for those attacked for doing their job and promises to investigate thoroughly.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system,” Reed said, according to NPR.

Twitter is having way too much with the fight’s footage. See the reactions below: