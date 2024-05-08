Russell Simmons Defends Diddy Amid Rape & Sex Trafficking Accusations, Social Media Is Not Here For It

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As Diddy continues to fight allegations of rape, sex trafficking and sexual assault, a fellow embattled music mogul has come to his defense.

Russell Simmons took to social media to revel in how much he hates how much people love to see someone’s fall from grace. He noted that people now disparaging him, whom he once helped, must look in the mirror.

“When you tear someone down, or you watch someone tear someone down, try not to get so excited. I know it’s fun to watch for some people,” Simmons begins. “If I had a nickel for every nasty meme sent to me by people whose lives were enhanced and built by Sean Combs, it’s like, it seems a bit hypocritical since the only reason you have a life is ’cause you worked for him, or he gave you a job or lifted you up somehow.”

He goes on to explain that he disagrees with people assassinating Diddy’s character because it’s been hard for him to watch, no matter how entertaining the jokes are.

“Watching our brothers fall is hurtful. Having everybody get together and laugh at our brother’s fall or supporting the tearing down of our brothers is tough,” he adds. “You may think it’s entertaining. Some of the memes are funny, right? But, we gotta look up, train our minds to see the good in things and not the negative.”

Diddy and Simmons are in similar boats, as the Def Jam Co-Founder is facing at least nine women accusing him of rape and sexual misconduct spanning over 33 years, with over a dozen more similar claims.

Simmons never said these encounters didn’t happen but assured that both parties were consenting adults.

“I’ve never been violent to anybody,” Simmons said during an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in December 2023. “Of course, I’ve been insensitive, but certainly never been forceful in any of my relationships, all of which I’ve had have been consensual.”

