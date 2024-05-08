Diddy Posts Weird Video On Instagram Suggesting He’s “Not Hysterical. Not Frantic. Not Anxious.”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

We all know that Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently drowning in legal woes and damning allegations like Drake was drowning in Kendrick Lamar diss tracks this past weekend, but apparently, the Bad Boy mogul wants the public to know that, despite his troubles, he is “not” worried about any of it.

Diddy hadn’t made any posts on social media since the middle of last month, according to Digital Music News. But over the weekend, he posted a cryptic video that began with what sounded more like personal affirmations than they did a message to the public that implies he’s innocent and unbothered, which one can assume was the intent of the video.

“Not hysterical. Not frantic. Not anxious. Not fretful,” a voice — which sounds like pastor TD Jakes– can be heard saying as a camera moves through an empty hallway before cutting to a shot of Diddy standing in what appears to be a prayer circle holding hands with other people then another shot of him standing on a windy beach.

“But steady in the storm. Looks bad, looks tough, but remains steady in the storm,” the voice continued.

So, Diddy wants to play it cool while being the subject of numerous rape and sex trafficking allegations, lawsuits and Homeland Security raids. Or maybe it was a more recent lawsuit regarding an apparent business venture gone wrong that prompted Diddy to hit us with the Diddy Don’t Despair video.

From DMN:

On top of all the sexual assault lawsuits, Combs is also facing a business lawsuit that alleges he failed to pay New Orleans design firm Raven PMG the $100,000 it spent on materials for an event he then postponed. “The current case is the first of many against Diddy […] as our investigation is revealing significant damages incurred by multiple parties, suggesting a systemic issue within their operations,” said Thomas Eisweirth, an attorney for Raven PMG. That suit is seeking reimbursement for the material cost, plus another $200,000 in damages plus interest, attorney fees, and other legal expenses.

Regardless of why Diddy—who has denied all of the allegations against him through his legal team—posted the video, the very act of posting it kind of takes away from the easy-breezy disposition he seemed to be trying to portray. Just sayin’, it’s a lot of effort for someone who is “not anxious” at all.

Social media is not so sure he should be anxiety-free. See the reactions below.