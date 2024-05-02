Ryan Garcia Tested Positive For PEDs Ahead Of Win Over Devin Haney, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Ryan Garcia‘s victory over Devin Haney last month surprised many, but recent drug tests may have tainted that victory.

According to ESPN –which attained a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter– show that Garcia tested positive for performance-enhancing substance ostarine the day before and the day after the fight.

The urine samples were obtained before the fight, but the results didn’t come back until recently, and now Garcia has 10 days to get his B-sample’s tested to ensure the current results. The 25-year-old’s A-samples also aren’t clean and are said to have prohibited substance19-norandrosterone, but officials are awaiting more testing to confirm it.

After the news broke, Garcia took to Twitter/X to address the doping claims, calling the report “Bull f-cking sh-t.”

“Everybody knows that I don’t cheat,” Garcia said the video. “Never taken a steroid. … I don’t even know where to get steroids.

Given it took over a week for officials from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association to report the news, Garcia and his team are calling the results lies and wondering why they mentioned the failed tests if they took place prior to the fight.

“Why would they let my come into the ring as a cheater, and then come out with the victory, and then they post this? he asks.

He then doubles down. He’s never been one to indulge in banned substances, and he won the fight fairly.

“I barely take supplements. Big lies, I beat his ass,” he assures.

He quickly goes back to his trolling and very unserious ways, with tweets saying that Diddy paid for the drug test and that he’s “ON THE JESUS STEROID.”

Garcia has proved to be one of the most entertaining young boxers, especially with his impressive 25-1 (20 KOs) record. While erratic and unpredictable, his press run leading up to the Haney fight made the bout a must-see despite his being heavily predicted to lose. However, he rose to the challenge and even knocked Haney down three times, which led to his opponent being roasted endlessly online for the night.

But now it remains to be seen what will happen now that Garcia’s drug test results are up in the air.

