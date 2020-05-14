Newsletter , Salma Hayek
Cassius Gems: These Sexy Photos Prove Salma Hayek Hasn’t Aged In Decades

Posted 3 hours ago

Actress Salma Hayek Pinault wearing Gucci arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Salma Hayek has been honing her craft as an actress since before some of us were even thought of.

From Savages to Frida, she’s been in a number of critically-acclaimed films, here and in Mexico, and has certainly reached icon status (though she deserves much more recognition than she’s received).

That said, all these years of being in front of the camera haven’t slowed Salma down one bit. In 2020, she’s still the hardworking woman we know and love, currently following her big screen dreams on set of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard andThe Eternals (both due in 2021). Not to mention, she’s nearing 54 years old but doesn’t look much different than she did when she began her career at 23. Think we’re exaggerating? She posted a makeup-free selfie this week and she looks so good, it went viral.

This was Salma back in the day.

View this post on Instagram

#throwbackthursday #tbt

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

And this is her now.

View this post on Instagram

Here we go! #GoldenGlobes ✨ Aquí vamos

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Keep scrolling for more incredible photos of the icon not aging, including the selfie double-tapped ’round the world.

1. Drop dead gorgeous.

2. With the curves to match.

3. Baddies like Salma are far and few between.

4. 53 WHERE?

View this post on Instagram

#wind #aire

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

5. Keeping it fresh.

6. Forever young.

7. Humble flex.

8. Lowkey Savage.

9. And we love every minute of it.

10. The selfie that made the world smile.

View this post on Instagram

Agua 💧 #water #nomakeup

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

11. Keep it coming, Salma. Wishing you nothing but the best!

View this post on Instagram

#SundayMood

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

