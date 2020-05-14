Cassius Gems: These Sexy Photos Prove Salma Hayek Hasn’t Aged In Decades

Salma Hayek has been honing her craft as an actress since before some of us were even thought of.

From Savages to Frida, she’s been in a number of critically-acclaimed films, here and in Mexico, and has certainly reached icon status (though she deserves much more recognition than she’s received).

That said, all these years of being in front of the camera haven’t slowed Salma down one bit. In 2020, she’s still the hardworking woman we know and love, currently following her big screen dreams on set of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard andThe Eternals (both due in 2021). Not to mention, she’s nearing 54 years old but doesn’t look much different than she did when she began her career at 23. Think we’re exaggerating? She posted a makeup-free selfie this week and she looks so good, it went viral.

This was Salma back in the day.

And this is her now.

Keep scrolling for more incredible photos of the icon not aging, including the selfie double-tapped ’round the world.