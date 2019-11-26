Fashion & Technology Converge In Samsung X Grungy Gentleman’s Spring 2020 Lookbook

New York-based lifestyle brand, Grungy Gentleman, champions itself for seamlessly combining design, digital media together. The brand pulls out of all the stops to supply authentic, tech-savvy streetwear while making sure its garments maintaining a casual and athletic but still full of color. So that’s why Grungy Gentleman linking up with Samsung to utilize the Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch in its new Spring 2020 lookbook makes all the sense in the world.

Speaking on his latest collection, Grungy Gentleman’s founder, Jace Lipstein, talks about taking a “calculated risk with color with a weather map inspired fabric that we made into a chevron shape for a sharp accent” by using the Galaxy Watch Active2 for inspiration. In the lookbook, we see New York sports stars, Robinson Cano and Kevin Knox Utilizing the watch’s My Style feature that allows wearers to match their watch face intelligently with your drip for the day.

The lookbook successfully manages to capture how the sleek, stylish, and fashionable timepiece seamlessly compliments Grungy Gentleman’s Weather Map and Tron Tracksuits. The Galaxy Watch Active2 is currently on sale right now on Samsung.com, you can get a behind the scenes look at the shoot coming together on Grungygentleman.com. You can hit the gallery below for more photos from the lookbook.

Photo: Grungy Gentleman / Samsung