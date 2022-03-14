Kevin Nash Shares Dire News About WWE Legend Scott Hall’s Status, Wrestling Fans Say Goodbye To The Bad Guy

It’s been a lousy week for wrestling fans. First, Big E suffers a broken neck, and now it looks like we’re about to lose a WWE legend.

Over the weekend, news broke that Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, experienced complications to repair his broken hip after falling. He was put on life support and suffered three heart attacks while trying to recover on Saturday (Mar.12). Hall’s good friend Kevin Nash states the Hall family is prepping to take him off life support.

Nash wrestled alongside Hall (63) and helped form one of the most popular wrestling stables ever, the NWO in the late 90s, revealed the sad news in a touching Instagram post.

Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the “Outsiders ” but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said “The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross ” As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.

Wrestling superstars and fans have been sending their thoughts and prayers to Hall and his family, hoping he will “kick out” one more time while some are already saying goodbye. It’s a sad day in the world of wrestling.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty