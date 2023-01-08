CASSIUS Gems: Ryan Destiny’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments

Capricorn season is in full effect.

And with that season’s time comes a celebration for Ryan Destiny’s birthday, as the R&B singer-songwriter and actor turns 28 today.

She first rose to fame in 2015 when she was cast in one of the lead roles as Alexandra in the FOX series Star. The Lee Daniels-created show also starred Queen Latifah and followed a girl band’s journey to the top of the music industry and all the challenges they faced on the road there. Unfortunately, the show ended in 2019, but that’s not where Destiny’s acting stopped. She’d then star in Flint Strong before eventually being cast in Gen Z and millennial favorite Grown-ish, where she plays Jillian, a transfer student from Spelman.

The Detroit native has also been killing it on the music front and recently dropped the video for her sultry single “How Many.”

But aside from music and acting, she’s also got an eye for fashion and isn’t scared to show some skin while getting fits off. She told Coveteur about her affinity for sneakers and how she curates her style.

“I’m a big sneakerhead. I will put sneakers on to go anywhere, and I mean anywhere,” Destiny says about her unique style. “I’m such a huge person on comfort and doing what I want to do regardless of wherever we’re going—that’s how I’ve always been. I will literally put sneakers on for any event and feel perfectly fine. My stylist hates me for it,” she told the publication. “I want to be somebody where they can pull off any kind of look, but they still make it ‘them.’ I’m a big person on ‘you wear the clothes, the clothes don’t wear you,’ and I think that is something you always see so clearly in certain people.”

Check out some of Destiny’s hottest Instgram shots below: