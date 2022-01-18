Love Is Dead: Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny Split After 4 Years, Twitter Sheds Tears For Their Young Love

Damn, another relationship we were all rooting for has ended. 2022 officially hates love.

First, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin put a fork in their marriage, then Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard ended their union. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet recently shocked the world by divorcing after 16 years of wedded bliss. The internets favorite young Black couple, Ryan Destiny (STAR) and Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton) are breaking up after four years.

People Magazine reports Powers, 29, and Destiny, 27, recently split a source close to the couple revealed to the publication. “They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends,” the source indicated.

The now-exes first met each other at a Teen Vogue party in 2015, Powers and Destiny revealed in a July 2019 digital cover for We the Urban. The now-former couple was instantly attracted to each other, but the sparks flew once they connected on Instagram while trying to build with each other on the low.

“For a minute, we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings, sometimes you want to just shout to the world, ‘I love this person, and I’m happy!'” Destiny revealed about keeping their romance private “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career-driven, so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”

Powers understandably was more open about the relationship and who could blame him. “It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it’s a relationship, marriage, or even friendships,” Powers said. “Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”

Twitter is not taking the news of the young couple splitting up well, with many being very sad they are no longer dating. Of course, some are seeing this as a moment to hop in the DMs and shoot their shot.

You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Earl Gibson III / Getty