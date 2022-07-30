Twitter Reacts To Tweet Claiming Princess Shuri Needs Training To Become Black Panther In ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left us emotional but hopeful and wondering who was in the Black Panther suit at the end of it, with many believing it’s none other than T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, taking over the role.

One Twitter user is getting schooled after saying he wants to see the potential protector of Wakanda undergo training in the upcoming film before donning the suit.

Shuri Already Has What It Takes

The theories and hot takes about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been flooding timelines, and one journalist, Matt Ramos, is learning how passionate fans of this franchise are.

He tweeted that he wanted to see Letitia Wright’s Shuri go through training “throughout the movie” before she officially becomes the Black Panther.

“If Shuri does become the new Black Panther, I hope she goes through training throughout the movie. Even then it’d be a little convenient if she just takes the heart shaped herb & whoops Namor when he’s been a warrior his whole life,” his tweet read.

Twitter has been on him since he dropped the tweet, reminding him that not only is Shuri the world’s most intelligent person in the MCU, but she is also battle-tested.

“Shuri was literally one of the first people to arrive for the final battle in Endgame,” one tweet accurately pointed out. “Shuri fought Killmonger & Thanos’ army,” another user stated.

“My brother in Christ Shuri is a royal in a society of matriarchs and WOMEN warriors – she grew up surrounded by the Dora Milaje. It’s actually asinine to assume she’s not trained,” another tweet read.

Mr. Ramos, who spends much of this time tweeting about comic book films, needs to revisit those older MCU films because he must have forgotten what Shuri is already capable of doing.

You can peep more responses to his tweet in the gallery below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever