Flawless Victory: Fans Are Raving About Sisi Stringer’s Performance As The Deadly Mileena In ‘Mortal Kombat’

The wait is over, Mortal Kombat is finally here, and fans of the video game franchise have a lot to say about the film, especially about one of its stars, Sisi Stringer.

As expected with anything related to video games, the Mortal Kombat reboot is a polarizing piece of work. It’s been 25 years since the first film hit theaters and instantly became a cult classic, becoming one of the best film adaptations of a video game. Fast-forward, the much-needed reboot has arrived and is getting plenty of reactions, with some calling the film mid while most say it delivered.

But, there is one thing everyone is agreeing on, Australian actress Sisi Stringer did what she had to do as Mileena in the film. For those who need some backstory, Mileena is the Half-Tarkatan Half-Edenian clone of Princess Kitana. She was created by the soul-devouring sorcerer Shang Tsung played by (Ng Chin Han) whom she serves with deadly loyalty in the film. Mileena is also the adopted daughter of the Shao Khan, the Emporer of Outworld.

Armed with two deadly sais, she is a deadly assassin and has a vicious side thanks to her Tarkatan blood that she usually conceals with her mask in the games, only unveiling when it’s time to sink her teeth into someone literally. The character instantly became a fan favorite following her debut in Mortal Kombat II and wouldn’t return as playable until Mortal Kombat X and the subsequent follow-up Mortal Kombat 11.

Speaking with Nerdist, Stringer revealed that she wasn’t well versed in the games, only playing Mortal Kombat 9, but she very aware of the game’s presence in pop culture lore.

“Everybody is kind of aware of Mortal Kombat. It’s a cultural phenomenon!” Stringer told the site. “Even if you’ve never played the game, you’ll come into contact with it. You still remember the catchphrases: Babalties, Fatalities, and all of that kind of thing. And obviously the X-rated violence, it’s a classic.”

Stepping into the role, Stringer was also very cognisant of Mileena’s popularity among fans, “She’s one of those cult classics that has an absolutely passionate fanbase,” Stringer said. “Mileena fans go hard. They go harder than any other fans, and I love that. I also have that kind of passion. I love pop culture, and I absolutely understand that kind of obsession, and I love the Mileena fans, they’re crazy like me, and I love it. Also, the fans are the reason we do this! They’re the reason we got this made. The reason that the project got greenlit. They’re the reason for everything.”

Being that’s the case, Stringer was under immense pressure and delivered as fans have praised her performance. They liked her so much. In fact, they want her to return and play Kitana as well, a decision that would totally make sense.

Mortal Kombat is currently streaming on HBO Max and in theaters and stars Mehcad Brooks, Max Huang, Joe Taslim, Lewis Tan, Ludi Lin, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jessica McNamee, and Josh Lawson. You can peep more reactions to Stringer’s performance as Mileena in the gallery below.

Photo: Brendon Thorne / Getty