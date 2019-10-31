Rap Sh*t: HBO Max Announces New Original Series From Issa Rae

Between her big screen roles, working on the next season of Insecure, and filming star-studded episodes of A Sip, Issa Rae stays busy. Now, the actress-writer-director-producer is all set to debut a new show on HBO Max. #AnotherOne.
“Rap Sh*t, an original scripted series produced by @IssaRae exploring the music business in Miami through the eyes of three women – an upstart Hip Hop duo and their hustler manager,” the streaming service tweeted out this week. The thread also put fans on to some other seriously boss shows they’ve got in store, including a Mindy Kaling series and Gossip Girl revival.
In this new age of streaming, we have to say HBO Max is probably going to be tough to compete with. The service will launch in 2020 with 10,000+ hours of premium content and — with HBO’s reputation for must-watch television — we’re ready to subscribe NOW. Not to mention, the service intends to bring families together with “co-viewing,” as well as break the cycle of scrolling ’til our fingers hurt. We’re here for it.
Stay tuned. We’ve got a feeling this won’t be their final announcement.