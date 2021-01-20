Sneaker Head Twitter Reacts To Dior Jordan 1s Spotted at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

1.
The only appropriate Jordan to wear at the inauguration is the Union x Air Jordan 1, to represent our desires to create a more perfect union and come together as one.— brendandunne (@brendandunne) January 20, 2021
2.
i knew i recognized those dior 1s from somewhere pic.twitter.com/BbR2W9fYh1— joe (@slim_reap3r) January 20, 2021
3.
I simply MUST know who showed up to the inauguration in Dior Air Jordan 1s. Please send tips to gross@politico.com! https://t.co/PiNSrsngRd— Garrett Ross (@garrett_ross) January 20, 2021
4.
Yo who just walked on to the Inauguration stage with Jordan 1 Air Diors?! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/tqk2fXuiOl— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) January 20, 2021
5.
You know whoever wore those 1s had their fit laid out on the bed last night😭 https://t.co/D8aY8THzE8— 🇺🇸🇹🇹King_Noreiga🇧🇧🇵🇦 (@tjkhalifa) January 20, 2021
6.
“i’m gonna be the 1st mf to rock Jordans to the inauguration...yes” pic.twitter.com/7q92KlSw8v— 🇭🇹 ᵀ ᴿ ᴵ ᴸ ᴸ ᴵ ᴼ ᴺ ᴬ ᴵ ᴿ ᴱ 🇯🇲 (@IT_Trillionaire) January 20, 2021
7.
Nigga wore Jordan 1’s to the inauguration I love my people 🤣 #Respectfully— Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) January 20, 2021
8.
Shout out to whoever is at the Inauguration in Dior 1s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nsdh9X43Q3— Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) January 20, 2021
9.
Why Is Jordan the greatest basketball player of all time? Because I don’t see anyone wearing Lebrons during the presidential inauguration #jordanxdior @CarmenDeFalco @AdamAAbdalla @Jumpman23 @Dior pic.twitter.com/WTWlbJ0gLd— Jo H. (@iLLkneedragger) January 20, 2021
10.
Dior Jordans at the inauguration?— Chris (@chriisto_fr) January 20, 2021
Lol dude said fuck a dress code, the drip comes first. pic.twitter.com/1xaMPd9UFD
11.
The entire sneaker community when they saw a pair of Dior 1s in the inauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OZFeaTfYLY— Le Quack (@akaSosa13) January 20, 2021
12.
who was rocking those dior 1s tho? pic.twitter.com/5MuoFO8UuJ— Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2021
13.
Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore Dior 1s to the inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/viOxINBbC6— Noc B The 5 God (@nocb205) January 20, 2021
14.
Funny how someone was rockin the Dior 1s at the Inauguration and Bernie still got the most drip there pic.twitter.com/N6XYGdAmrB— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) January 20, 2021
15.
Somebody walked in rocking $2,000 Dior 1s and Bernie Sanders still had the most drip in the entire room??— Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) January 20, 2021
This is what Gucci Mane meant about “drip vs sauce”. pic.twitter.com/RdPquE7b56
16.
Sneakerheads when they saw Kamala’s nephew wearing Air Jordan Dior 1s pic.twitter.com/fzTUAKQCMD— Rich (@UptownDCRich) January 20, 2021
17.
Now we have to hear “ if he’s not wearing Dior 1s I don’t want him “ on twitter for the next 6 months https://t.co/YHvMx2KET6— John (@iam_johnw) January 20, 2021
18.
Meena Harris's husband wearing Dior 1s at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/HW2YN7M6QD— DJ Osama Spin Laden (@Negroology) January 20, 2021
19.
everybody talking bout the dior 1s meanwhile bernie got on the Ben Franklin 11s pic.twitter.com/4XvVrPONYZ— Belichick’s Forgotten Son ™️ (@patsmakemesad) January 20, 2021
20.
Let me know when y’all identify the dude in the Dior 1s.— 🇫🇷Candy🇨🇩 (@labeautenoire_3) January 20, 2021
Get his height for me too. pic.twitter.com/V4q2MKookT
21.
Dior 1s appearance!! Why y’all cut away!??! pic.twitter.com/7bCIWjtRq4— StAubyn (@karlito00o) January 20, 2021
22.
Freshest family at the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/qnLLzbIO7I— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 20, 2021