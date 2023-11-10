Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand Links With Brandon Jennings’ Luxury Streetwear Brand TUFF CROWD

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand made a serious move by signing De’Aaron Fox. Now, the company is prepping to deliver a limited collaboration with TUFF CROWD, former NBA player Brandon Jenning’s luxury streetwear brand.

Steph Curry is not only making big splashes on the court, but he continues to rain down three-pointers at a record pace as one-half of the Warriors’ dynamic backcourt. His Curry Brand is also making a splash in the sports apparel world with this latest endeavor with the luxury streetwear brand founded in 2018 by Jennings, an original Under Armour athlete.

“This collab really started from respect and Stephen seeing how far TUFF CROWD has grown,” said Jennings. He continued, “It’s funny, because I was looking up some of our earliest orders, and he was one the first to buy a beanie from us, years ago. He always shown love and worn TUFF CROWD, and it was only right that two of the original athletes on the Under Armour roster came back together for this collection.

What’s In The Collection?

On November 11, Curry Brand and Jenning’s TUFF CROWD fans can visit tuffcrowd.com or UA.com to purchase the entire collection or individual pieces.

The collection will consist of a Curry 11, Curry Flow Cozy, and UA Spawn FloTro, alongside a limited apparel release, including apparel, slides, a tote bag, hats, beanies, and socks incorporating TUFF CROWD’s signature dark mood and edge.

Per Under Armour, the collection draws inspiration from Jennings and Curry and marks the first time the Curry Brand will release a sneaker featuring the black Flow.

Other excellent design details include the saying “What they gonna say now?” the tagline made famous by Steph Curry after winning his fourth NBA Championship and 2022 NBA Finals MVP.

On the shoes, fans will find the TUFF CROWD signature collar embroidery in Curry Brand font across the tops and the barbwire “Curry Splash” logo connecting the two brands.

For more photos from the collection, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Curry Brand / TUFF CROWD