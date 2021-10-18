Curry Brand Celebrates Reopening of Harlem’s Rucker Park With Community Day Event [Photos]

Steph Curry spends the majority of his time getting buckets in San Francisco, but his ability to make a difference was felt all the way in Harlem, USA.

Sunday (Oct.17), Curry’s Under Armour imprint, the Curry Brand, brought a day full of hoops and family fun to Harlem to celebrate the reopening of the iconic outdoor court, Rucker Park. The day kicked off with some hoops action featuring the top boys and girls players from the New York City area taking on Team Curry, a part of the Under Armour Association circuit, in a series of exhibition matches.

The young hoopers competed for bragging rights and a $15,000 check from Under Armour to put toward a community basketball program of the winning squad’s choosing.

Once the games wrapped up, attendees from the surrounding community got a chance to peep Curry Brand’s upcoming Sesame Street collaboration consisting of the Splash Brother’s latest signature sneaker, the Curry Flow 9, inspired by popular Sesame Street characters as well as apparel.

Guests also enjoyed interactive games and customizing Curry Brand gear while munching on snacks, inspired by characters from the iconic educational program.

The action then shifted back to the court, where kids of all ages partook in a mini basketball camp where they participated in drills to work on their fundamentals while getting lessons from world-famous basketball trainers.

The event is the first of many Curry Brand will hold at the legendary basketball park that the NBPA revitalized after falling into disrepair in recent years. Through its ongoing partnership with the nonprofit Good Sports, Curry Brand will provide new equipment and uniforms over the next three years to six youth basketball organizations that reach across NYC’s five boroughs.

Curry Brand will also work with the NBPA and host four youth clinics each year at Rucker Park, the first one taking place this past Sunday.

“It’s important for us to celebrate a community that has supported the culture of basketball for so long,” says Curry, a two-time league MVP, and three-time NBA champion. “Anybody who knows Harlem knows what it means to the game of basketball, so we wanted to support a rejuvenation of the spirit that was born there.”

Salute to Steph Curry, Curry Brand, Under Armour, and the NBPA for a fantastic event. You can peep more photos from Curry Brand’s Community Day at the legendary Rucker Park in the gallery below.

Photos: Curry Brand