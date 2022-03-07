This union was inevitable. OG streetwear brand Supreme has officially revealed its collaboration with British luxury brand Burberry.

Over the years, Supreme has teamed with luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, so linking with the purveyors of the Burberry plaid shouldn’t be surprising. More like, what took so long?

While Burberry’s popularity has been a rollercoaster in Hip-Hop circles, the British luxury fashion brand was founded in 1856. Known for outerwear, the Burberry trench, lined with its recognizable plaid is a classic piece while the brand also developed gabardine, which is a weatherproof fabric.

As for Supreme, their collection for Spring 2022 with Burberry includes a Trench Coat, of course, a Down Puffer Jacket, a Denim Trucker Jacket, a Rugby, a Hooded Sweatshirt, a pair of jeans and denim Shorts, a T-Shirt, a Crusher, a 6-Panel cap and a skateboard. That’s a lot of pieces to try to cop, and likely take an L on, if we’re keeping it a bean. The gear comes in a few colors with a lot of pink flavors.

The Supreme x Burberry collection will be available March 10 at all the spots and in Japan a couple of days later. However, the Crusher and the 6-Panel will be available at a later date. Also in the mix is a leather track jacket and pants, and a silk pajama set, that will be exclusively sold at Burberry beginning March 10 in the US, UK and Europe, and March 12 anywhere else.

Peep photos of the collection below.

Supreme Collabs With Burberry [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com