Supreme x The North Face Reconnect For Winter-Ready Fall 2023 Collection

The holiday season is underway, and Supreme and The North Face are hooking up for the perfect gift for any hypebeasts in your life.

For those in colder climates, The North Face and the iconic NYC-based skate shop are adding a fresh take to some of the former’s most iconic gear.

The collection features everything from a parka to the Nupste jacket, mountain pants, matching hoodies with sweatpants, base camp duffel bags, shoulder bags, gloves, and keychains, with many featuring premium suede for just a bit of added flare.

The hefty parka features a 600-fill down, while the cozy Nuptse is insulated with a 700-fill down to ensure maximum warmth. For added coziness to the sweatsuit, the inside is done with brushed-back fleece.

Supreme opts for a clean color palette for the jackets and pants based on creams, royal blues, and classic black. That color palette falls on over into the durable duffle bags, shoulder bags, and gloves too.

However, when it comes to the hoodies offered, there’s a louder allover marijuana leaf print available in black and white. If that’s your vibe, there’s a matching t-shirt and sweatpants available.

Some pieces, like the jackets, feature The North Face’s half dome logo on the chest with the Supreme box logo either right under it or as a sleeve badge.

Be prepared to whip out your wallet for Supreme and The North Face’s latest collaboration on November 30 and soon after that in Japan on December 2.

Peep the entire collection below.