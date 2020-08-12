Cassius Gems: Rumor Is Tayshia Adams Will Be ABC’s Next Beautiful, Black ‘Bachelorette’ [Photos]

Earlier this month, rumors started circulating that the ever so beautiful Tayshia Adams would be replacing Clare Crawley as the The Bachelorette.

Tayshia would be the second Black woman to snag the lead on the hit reality franchise and while the facts are still being ironed out, we’re here to celebrate. As for why Clare supposedly needed replacing, a source told People she and one of the contestants were actually already in contact and ended up falling in love throughout quarantine.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” the source told People. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

“Tayshia was game and ready to go,” the source continued. “What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors.”

If you’re not familiar with Tayshia, there’s a lot to learn about the 29-year-old beauty. She’s actively spoken out against racism during the recent protests, she’s from Newport, California, has appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise, and has a degree in Biology from Concordia University Irvine. Also worth noting, she’s got the same birthday at Beyoncé.

Check out some photos below and stay tuned for more details on what we hope will be her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.