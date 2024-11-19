Telfar’s Finally Opening Its First Flagship NYC Store

Telfar Clemens‘ shopping bag has not only been cemented by the designer in fashion history but also revolutionized the meaning of luxury in the handbag industry.

Now, 10 years after first introducing the budget-friendly option, he’s finally opening his first flagship in his hometown of New York City. The 10,000-square-foot store will be in Manhattan’s SoHo and will open on Nov. 23.

Clemens worked with longtime business partner and the brand’s current creative director, Babak Radboy, to create a unique, immersive experience. More than just a retail store, the enormous space will also include a TV studio where customers can create their own content with their purchased Telfar goods, which will also be aired on the brand’s channel, TELFARTV, in real-time.

The store released a hype video alongside the announcement, giving a sneak peek of Clemens in the store window. But despite the energy behind the opening, Clemens wants potential buyers to know that, unlike other releases, there’s no need to rush to the store because it “IT WILL BE OPEN FOREVER.”

But for those who want to be a part of history, there are a limited number of spots available for Nov. 23. The Eventbrite invitation also notes that shopping bags, carry bags, apparel, and “A SECRET NEW BAG… YOU ALL BEEN ASKING FOR…” will be available.

If you’re looking to visit the store this weekend or thereafter, head on over to 408 Broadway and be prepared to wait for at least two hours. Once in, feel free to buy as much as you want.

According to Hypebeast, the store will also have a dedicated space for the brand’s ready-to-wear collections and a bag bar that resembles a Chinese food takeout menu.

It’s all an effort by Clemens to make the shopping experience all-encompassing and give shoppers something different.

“We have been designing 360–conceptual fashion collections since 2005—and it’s been non-gendered and for us from day one. You have to try that on in person. And the stores don’t exist for that person. So we are going to build them,” Clemens told Essence, who explained that special guests will also be on hand.

See how social media is reacting to Telfar opening its first store below.

