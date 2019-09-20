The North Face’s Iconic Denali Fleece Jacket Is Back, Now Available In New Colorways

Right on time for the change of season, The North Face is making sure your drip doesn’t fall off because the temps are dipping. The iconic brand just recently announced its environmentally friendly ECO collection. Now it is blessing fans of the brand with an updated version of the classic Denali Jacket.

Originally released to the exploring world back in 1988 as a zip-in to the Moutain Jacket, The Denali revolutionized the technical fleece after its launch. The North Face is now bringing back the 1995 version of The Denali and reimagining it with new colorways and updated features. The brand is making sure it’s minimizing its carbon footprint by making The Denai out of 100% fleece, a practice it has done since 1996.

Avid adventures, Todd Skinner and Paul Piana, wore The Denali on their first free ascent of the Salathe Wall in Yosemite.

Speaking The Denali and it’s importance to the brand, Tim Hamilton, Global Creative Director added:

“Perhaps no single piece of apparel represents authentic outdoor culture more completely than the Denali. It’s synonymous with The North Face and has stood the test of time to become a truly legendary item, keeping its rebellious, pioneering spirit for the modern urban adventurer.”

The collection is now available in select The North Face stores and at the brand’s official website. Hit the gallery below to get a detailed look at the update Denali.

Photo: The North Face