Feast Your Eyes On The North Face & Supreme’s Second Spring Drop Collection

Supreme and North Face continues its ongoing successful partnership.

Following the RTG drop back in March, the hype train continues with this latest collection that consists of more outerwear and accessories. The new Spring 2020 collection not only aims to satisfy those who feverishly love both brands but will also help in the fight against COVID-19.

The latest drop features a jacket, vest and zip-off belted pants that can transform into shorts and comes in three colors, black, pink camo, and camel. Each piece is made from water-resistant nylon to keep you nice and dry during those April showers as we navigate from the tail end of spring into the summer.

As far as the accessories, the collection features a floatable keychain, adventure tote, and camp cap with a removable sun shield.

Last but certainly not least, the collection features the One World Tee that comes in either white or black. Each shirt features a graphic of the Earth with the text “Supreme/The North Face, One World One Purpose, 2020,” located right below. 100% of the profits will be donated to GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. All proceeds will help frontline workers and vulnerable communities greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collection will be available online only beginning May 21 except for Japan, who will see and online and in-store (except in Daikanyama) release on May 23. The One World Tee will be available via Supreme’s Japan website also on May 23. The skateboarding brand also announced for all orders over $150, the shipping fees will be waived.

You can get a detailed look at Supreme and North Face’s latest collection in the gallery below.

Photo: Supreme / The North Face