The North Face Unveils Latest Collaboration With Legendary Artist KAWS

The North Face is known for its fantastic collaborations. The trend will continue in 2022, thanks to its partnership with KAWS.

Thursday (Jan.6), the iconic outerwear company unveiled its North Face XX KAWS collection, its first line of products personally designed by the legendary artist himself using the brand’s iconic pieces as his canvas to envision a world “outside the lines.”

The collection arrives on Feb.17 and will feature the Brooklyn-based artist’s signature eye-catching, abstract patterns and a bright, extensive color palette on soft accessories, luggage, and a variety of men’s, women’s, and youth styles from The North Face. The collection features the Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket, Freeride Bib, Freeride Fleece, Freeride Jacket, and more, ranging from $55 to $550.

Speaking on the collection, KAWS said:

“I’ve always admired The North Face iconic silhouettes – I have had them in my winter rotation for years. The blocking, stitching, and details on their coats really lent themselves to the way I structure a painting, so I treated the garments in our collaborative collection like a blank canvas. And I enjoyed exploring their extensive color and material archive as I would a new paint set.”

The collection will be available at The North Face stores, select dealers, and www.thenorthface.com beginning Feb. 17. You can peep more photos of the collection in the gallery below.

Photo: The North Face / The North Face x Kaws Collection