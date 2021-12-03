A Gucci x The North Face Collaboration Is Here Right In Time For Winter

The North Face and Gucci collaborate on a second chapter of designs that celebrates the spirit of exploration and pushes the limits of tradition.

As spotted on High Snobiety The North Face and Gucci have released a second entry into their inaugural collaboration. ⁠The latest selection of ready-to-wear and accessories embraces self-discovery through a mix of bold logo prints, geometric patterns and forest-themed motifs. The vibrancy of the 1990’s is reimagined to heighten the look, feel and soul of icons. Led by the original ’92 Nuptse, each piece is infused with immersive prints, unexpected fabrics and deeper colors.

The 126-piece capsule covers a broad spectrum of colors and silhouettes. Including everything from the classic rebranded puffer to floral silk dresses. ⁠Some standout pieces include the men’s ankle boot and a beige padded hooded jacket that features the signature Gucci logo embroidery throughout. As expected we get some accessories in the mix specifically a logo backpack and a canvas bucket hat with chin straps.

Naturally the pricing isn’t cheap and thus the lowest ticketed item starts at $550.00. You can shop the collection here.

Photo: Gucci