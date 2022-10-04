Love Is Dead: Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict

Another marriage bites the dust in 2022; Tia Mowry filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict. The couple had been married for 14 years before the news dropped.

TMZ reports Mowry was the one who decided to dead the couple’s union citing irreconcilable differences according to court documents.

Per TMZ:

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ — The “Sister, Sister” star filed docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday — citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end.

Tia didn’t specify a date of separation, but she’s asking a judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children. She’s also asking the judge to terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either … and notes the couple has a prenup.

Mowry did confirm the news in a lengthy Instagram post, telling her followers that she and Hardrict will maintain a friendship and co-parent their children.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The couple jumped the broom in 2008 and have two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo. Before the news of the divorce dropped, Mowry and Hardrict shared cryptic messages on their Instagram Stories.

Social Media Reacts To Tia Mowry Moving On

As expected, Twitter is pretty bummed out after learning the celebrity couple is deciding to go their separate ways. “I liked Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict together. Beautiful family and minded their business. That’s a damn shame,” one Twitter user wrote.

Damn.

You can peep more reactions to the sad news in the gallery below.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty