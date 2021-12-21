Love Is Dead: DeVon Franklin Files For Divorce From Meagan Good, Thirsty Twitter Ready To Hit Her DMs

Nobody saw this coming. DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good’s union is coming to an end.

The Blast exclusively reports the couple’s nine-year marriage is coming to an end after obtaining legal documents detailing the divorce. The website says the case was opened on Monday (Dec.20) at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California. Franklin and Good have been married since 2012 and have no children, so child support will be the least of their worries as divorce proceedings happen.

Franklin, 43, a Hollywood producer, motivational speaker, and best-selling author, and Good, 40, an LA-born actress and model, were the couple goals of many. The couple co-wrote the New York Times best-seller The Wait, where the soon-to-be-divorced couple talked about the most important moments of their relationship and advised them to wait on everything from dating to sex could transform your relationship.

Franklin recently showed support for Good, who is one of the stars of Amazon Prime Video’s newest original series Harlem. Franklin was not at the show’s premiere but expressed support through an Instagram post. In the caption, he wrote:

“Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!!”

Welp.

As you can imagine, the reactions are pouring in the thirties are ready to shoot their shot at the newly single Good, and we don’t blame them.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty