A TikToker Got A Vibrator Stuck Up Her Butt, And Apparently That’s Everybody’s Business

TikTok is definitely turning into TMI Tok because folks are on the platform thinking their business is everyone’s business.

What I’m saying is, if you happen to be using an instrument to pleasure yourself and said instrument ends up stuck up one of your orifices—maybe keep that one to yourself.

And yet here we are.

From TMZ:

The woman, who goes by the handle @sophzaloafs and lives in the U.K., shared her horror story … and even posted the X-ray images of a vibrator inside her body.

The TikToker says things got out of hand when she was using the 3-inch toy, and when she couldn’t get it out, she sought medical help.

She says she couldn’t go to the hospital the night it happened, so she tried sleeping with the vibrator inside … but the toy continued to buzz throughout the night. As you’d imagine, that made for some serious tossing and turning.

When she finally went to the hospital the next morning, she says doctors struggled to get it out, and the only option was a surgical procedure.

The woman says she awoke from surgery to find her vibrator next to her in a plastic bag … and to her surprise, the thing still had some battery life!

Imagine waking up from a surgery like this and the first thought in your head is, “Oh sh-t, these Duracells ain’t no joke.”

Certainly, this woman isn’t the first person to stick something up her butt forcing her to have a very awkward conversation with their doctor, but perhaps she’s at least one of the few who suffered the medical procedure (and the embarrassment) and thought sharing the details on social media was a great idea.

Obviously, the fine folks on Twitter had a little fun with this one. Check out some of the best responses below: