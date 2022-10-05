Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Hired Divorce Attorneys, Twitter Roasts Them Anyway

Tom Brady may finish this NFL season with one less ring.

According to NBC News, the football legend’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks as he and wife Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys to get the proceedings underway.

It was just last month, in an interview with ELLE, that Bundchen admitted that she had concerns about Brady –whose retirement only lasted 40 days– returning to the field at 45 years old with the dangerous nature of the sport.

“Obviously, I have my concerns ― this is a very violent sport and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told the magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

While Brady loves the game of football, and it’s been good to him, he realizes that it’s forced him to put family obligations on the back burner, a slippery slope he recently spoke about on his podcast.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Brady said. “I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’”

The impending divorce may have had something to do with the 11-day leave of absence that Brady took in August. Little was known about Brady’s whereabouts at the time, and rumors of him appearing on The Masked Singer were only refuted when Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he was missing to “deal with personal things.”

Brady and Bundchen share two kids, Benjamin and Vivian.