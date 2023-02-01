Tom Brady Retires “For Good,” Twitter Salutes & Wonders If He’ll Go Running Back To Gisele Bündchen

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Tom Brady said goodbye to the game he loves to focus on his family. Forty days later, he’d announce a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ended with him losing in the wildcard round against the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, exactly a year later, Brady announced his retirement again, but this time it seems more permanent. The future Hall of Famer took to Twitter Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, to make the announcement with a minute-long video entitled, “Truly grateful on this day. Thank you.”

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good,” Brady said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be longwinded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

He continues by looking back at everyone who’s been a part of his NFL journey, which has lasted more than two decades, and gets choked up.

“Thank you guys so much to every single one of you supporting me: my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever; there’s too many,” he adds. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

It’s still unclear what Brady will do now that his playing career is over, but he could make good on that 10-year, $375 million deal from Fox Sports to be an NFL analyst. Which he later backed out of to play another season.

