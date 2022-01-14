Lamar Odom Says Tristan Thompson Is “Corny” For How He Treats Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson may have issued another tired apology to Khloé Kardashian for his infidelities and baby with Maralee Nichols. But Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom thinks Thompson is sorry for playing himself and having to tell her sorry again. TMZ reporters spotted the 2x NBA champ near the Atlanta Fishmarket and asked him if he had any advice or support for Thompson.

“Nah, dude is corny for that,” Odom retorted, “but it’s all good.” Now, the retired NBA forward may not be a fan of Thompson, but it’s not as if Odom didn’t do his fair share of running around on Khloé, either.

In his 2019 memoir Darkness to Light, L.O. shares his own tales of partying, doing drugs, and wild sex behind Khloé’s back during their marriage. In one story, his then-wife and her mother Kris found him in a hotel with a ton of strippers and naked women. Khloé reportedly “opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw,” and the tallest Kardashian sister proceeded to “beat the s**t out of one of the girls who tried to protest.”

Nevertheless, Odom has consistently professed his love for Khloé, even after their 2016 divorce. And he even publicly macked on his ex-wife through IG, much to Thompson’s frustration. So Thompson hinted that he would send L.O. back to The Big Guy Upstairs if he kept at it.

But it would appear Khloe Kardashians doesn’t want to get caught up in the drama between her ex-partners. Instead, she wants to move on and focus on what’s best for her child.

“Khloé decided not to respond back publicly [to Thompson],” an unnamed source told Page Six, “but privately she let him know she appreciated the message. She is taking the high road, and while she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life.”

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty