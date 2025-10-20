Subscribe
Secret Service Uncovers Hunting Stand Near Trump’s Air Force One Landing Spot, Social Media Skeptical

Published on October 20, 2025

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

On Thursday, President Trump’s Secret Service found an odd looking hunting stand near Palm Beach International Airport that reportedly had a direct sight line where Trump exits Air Force One.

“The U.S. Secret Service is working closely with the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Palm Beach County. During advance security preparations prior to the Palm Beach arrival, which included the use of technology and comprehensive physical sweeps, our teams identified items of interest near Palm Beach International Airport,” Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service told NBC News.

He added that “there was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location.”

A senior official told the news station that the perch was across from the part of the airport where private planes park, including Trump’s plane. While Air Force One doesn’t normally park there, recent construction at the airport has moved the plane’s parking place.

Trump flew into Florida, Friday, to spend taxpayer’s money in West Palm Beach playing golf.  So far, his weekend trips to play golf at his Mar-a-Lago resort has cost taxpayers $26 million.

NBC News notes that Trump has faced multiple threats beginning with his time on the campaign trail and following into the first year of his second term.

He was reportedly targeted in a shooting during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in which the president was allegedly shot in the ear, but Trump appears to have the same reconstructive healing powers of Wolverine as this recent Time magazine photo shows Trump’s ear shows no signs of being injured.

Thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old man from the Butler area, was shot and killed by Secret Service agents for the campaign shooting. Crooks reportedly opened fire from a rooftop of a building near Trump’s rally site.

Police in West Palm Beach arrested a 46-year-old man earlier this year, for allegedly threatening to kill Trump on social media.

