Subscribe
Pop Culture

President Trump Pardons MLB Legend Darryl Strawberry For Tax Evasion, Social Media Debates

Published on November 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

An eight-time MLB All-Star and three-time World Series champion, perhaps the only thing Darryl Strawberry is more well-known for than his storied baseball career is his trouble-making party boy persona off the field.

But since retiring in 2000, he’s turned his life around, becoming a much more positive influence in baseball, yet his old life still followed him.

Related Stories

 Following his retirement, he had mounting financial issues that came from his addictive lifestyle and the high prices that came with rehab facilities, leading to tax issues. 

But now, his old friend Donald Trump has wiped the slate clean.

“President Trump has approved a pardon for Darryl Strawberry, three-time World Series champion and eight-time MLB All-Star,” the White House said. “Mr. Strawberry served time and paid back taxes after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion. Following his career, Mr. Strawberry found faith in Christianity and has been sober for over a decade – he has become active in ministry and started a recovery center which still operates today.” 

It helps close a chapter in Strawberry’s life that he’s been battling since the 1990s, which includes several MLB suspensions.

The first came in February 1995 — when he was fresh off getting charged for tax evasion— testing positive for cocaine during the offseason, leading to a 60-day suspension and an agreement that he’d enter a rehab center.

Then, in 2000, when he was trying to make a comeback with the New York Yankees, he tested positive for cocaine again, which basically ended his career.

Strawberry thanked the president on Instagram, saying the pardon closed “this part of my life, allowing me to be truly free and clean from all of my past.”

He recounts the moment he found out in a personal call from the president earlier in the week.

Of the phone call, he says, “I answered, and to my amazement, the lady on the line said, ‘Darryl Strawberry, you have a call from the President of the United States, Donald Trump.’ I put it on speakerphone with my wife nearby, and President Trump spoke warmly about my baseball days in NYC, praising me as one the greatest player of the ‘80s and celebrating the Mets. Then, he told me he was granting me a full pardon from my past.”

Trump’s connection to Strawberry is nothing new, as the former MLB player was a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Strawberry adds that “This has nothing to do with politics — it’s about a Man, President Trump, caring deeply for a friend.”

Despite his negating the politics, see social media’s reaction to the pardon below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

new york mets pardon trump

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Hip-Hop Wired
Max B

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired
Power Book IV: Force Episode 210 images

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect & When To Watch

Global Grind
REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA

Get To Know Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Who Will Playing Him In Latest Biopic

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
20 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

2025 Summerfest - Day 5
18 Items
Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

18 Items
Entertainment

Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Another Age Gap Debate

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
19 Items
Pop Culture

Gracie Bon: From IG Model To Breaking The Internet With Drake Rumors

Michael
10 Items
Movies

The King of Pop’s Nephew, Jafaar Jackson, Moonwalks Onto Timelines In First Trailer For ‘MICHAEL”

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close