Twitter Trolls Jaden Smith After He Mocks People His Own Age

The Smith family is back in the news, but thankfully it’s got nothing to do with the infamous Oscars slap.

This time around, it’s got everything to do with a Jaden Smith interview that went viral on Twitter. The interview with radio personality Big Boy was posted over a week ago, but a clip about Smith revealing how quickly he matured had everyone rolling their eyes.

“I spent my childhood with more adults than kids my age because I was picking up more things from adults than kids my age. I go around sometimes and hang out with other people that are my age, and they’re just ‘Look at my phone! Selfie,'” he says mockingly. “And I’m like, ‘oh my God can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment?

Twitter got wind of the joke and began to troll him for seemingly missing out on his childhood and not having any fun. One user even referenced Smith’s role in “Pursuit of Happyness” at 8 years old, tweeting that the best part was when young Jaden Smith said to Will, ‘Father, the socioeconomic state of New York City will not permit you to maintain a baseline lifestyle as a door to door salesman, you should attempt to join an investment firm instead.”

Smith went on to admit that he does like to “turn up,” and “flex,” and “jump in the club in Atlanta” occasionally but is mostly busy “looking for that next thing.”

“I’m not satisfied at just, like, a party,” he concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 23-year-old talks about Will Smith, Tupac’s marriage proposal to his mother, Jada Smith, what it was like growing up with famous parents, and his music-making methods.

Check out some of the best reactions to Jaden’s early-onset maturity below: